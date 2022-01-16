Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,172 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Encompass Health worth $232,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $65.86 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

