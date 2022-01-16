Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,673 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.27% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $709.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

