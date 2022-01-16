Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.23.

TSE ERF opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -26.63. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

