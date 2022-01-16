ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €19.00 ($21.59) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.59 ($16.58).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.16 ($14.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 12-month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

