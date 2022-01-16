Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives €14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.59 ($16.58).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €13.16 ($14.96). The stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a 1 year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 1 year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.