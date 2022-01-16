EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

EQBBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EQBBF remained flat at $$47.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.