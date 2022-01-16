Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

