Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$75.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.