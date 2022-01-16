Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.94) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.88). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $134,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 71,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

