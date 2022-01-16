Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 131,092 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

