Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $90.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

