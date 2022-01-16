Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 15,897 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74.
Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
