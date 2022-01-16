Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 15,897 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

