Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

