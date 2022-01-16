Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.