ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 2,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.