EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $68,254.84 and approximately $5,840.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00384784 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008939 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.01034883 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003578 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.