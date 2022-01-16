Evercore ISI Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Evercore ISI restated their sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a C$111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.71.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.49. The stock has a market cap of C$50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.5100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

