EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

