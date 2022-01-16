EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $599.25

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.25 ($8.13) and traded as low as GBX 577 ($7.83). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 579.80 ($7.87), with a volume of 1,905,653 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) price objective on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of £8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 599.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

