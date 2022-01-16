Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.17. Exelixis also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Exelixis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Exelixis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,101. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

