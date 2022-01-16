Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0443

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 100.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Exosis has a market cap of $22,860.42 and $21.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded 167.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,973.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.34 or 0.07754499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00340602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.92 or 0.00905026 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00074940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.80 or 0.00525443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00261940 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

