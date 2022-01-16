Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

