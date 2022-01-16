Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the December 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.
EXPGF traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $49.60.
Experian Company Profile
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.