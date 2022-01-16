Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the December 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

EXPGF traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.