Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $203.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $189.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.86 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

