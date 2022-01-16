Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,062.0 days.

FBGGF remained flat at $$15.62 during trading on Friday. Fabege has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

