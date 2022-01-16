FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

