Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a growth of 221.0% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FANUY stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 332,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.