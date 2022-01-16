Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $132.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

