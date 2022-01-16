FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $12,522.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00337125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

