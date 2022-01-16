Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to $200.00 at Truist Financial

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,817.25.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.35. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Ferguson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ferguson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

