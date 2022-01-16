Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 97.1% in December

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 779,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.71. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 298,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 570,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 421,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 609,374 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

