Financial Contrast: SOS (NYSE:SOS) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOS and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 4 8 0 2.54

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $14.54, indicating a potential upside of 196.77%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than SOS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 3.10 $4.40 million N/A N/A loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.35 N/A N/A N/A

SOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57%

Summary

loanDepot beats SOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

