Financial Survey: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) versus United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 1 1 4 1 2.71

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 489.29%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 37.55%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.15 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -18.06 United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.68 $814.13 million $0.75 15.59

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% United Microelectronics 25.65% 20.93% 12.61%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats iSun on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

