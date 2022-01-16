Financial Survey: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) versus United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iSun
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|United Microelectronics
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2.71
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares iSun and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iSun
|$21.05 million
|3.15
|-$980,000.00
|($0.31)
|-18.06
|United Microelectronics
|$6.21 billion
|4.68
|$814.13 million
|$0.75
|15.59
United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
13.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
iSun has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares iSun and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iSun
|-12.02%
|-12.65%
|-8.70%
|United Microelectronics
|25.65%
|20.93%
|12.61%
Summary
United Microelectronics beats iSun on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
iSun Company Profile
iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
