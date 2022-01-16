First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Busey reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

First Busey stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. 145,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

