First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 164,488 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Busey by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

