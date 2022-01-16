First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

FBIZ opened at $30.30 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 68,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

