First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.20 Million

Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report sales of $155.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the lowest is $153.40 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $181.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $627.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $629.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $611.70 million, with estimates ranging from $611.40 million to $612.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.