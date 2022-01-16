First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $21,410,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,885,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

GXO opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.