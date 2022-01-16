First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,136 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Q2 by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after buying an additional 65,643 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

QTWO opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

