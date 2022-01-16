First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

