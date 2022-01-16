First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $77,000 Stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

