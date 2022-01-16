First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $94,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

BHC stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

