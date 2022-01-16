First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 181.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 222,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RPD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

