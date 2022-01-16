First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOL. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,475,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 810,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 264,668 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 184,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 166,686 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000.

Shares of IVOL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.