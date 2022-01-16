First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

