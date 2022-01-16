First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

NYSE CX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

