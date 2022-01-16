First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,410,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE GXO opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.