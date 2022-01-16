First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4,196.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CAE by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after buying an additional 462,862 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

