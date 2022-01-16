First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.49% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $205,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 223,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

FMBI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.