First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.23.

NYSE FRC traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.06. 2,056,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

